LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing is celebrating African culture this weekend at AfroFest.

Taiwo Adeleye, owner of the downtown Tatse and Alobosa Bar, organized the two-day event to share African culture with the local community of Lansing.

AfroFest, hosted downtown Friday and Saturday on South Washington Square, includes a vendor market from participating Lansing restaurants and service providers to African organizations, live musical performances, and a parade.

Attendees will be treated to great African cuisine and a fun block party atmosphere filled with plenty of family-friendly activities.

The vendor market opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, and the parade begins at 6 p.m. followed by a party that begins at 11 p.m.

Saturday also kicks off at 10 a.m. and features discussion panels on African culture from noon to 2 p.m. Board games and kid-friendly activities will happen at 4 p.m. and live music will start at 6 p.m. There will also be another late-night party.

Adeleye opened his restaurant’s brick-and-mortar location earlier this year after operating for several years as a limited hours ghost kitchen.

“AfroFest is a celebration of the African culture, of my culture, and I want to share that with the Lansing community,” explained Adeleye in a press release. “My goal from the very beginning when Tatse was only a ghost kitchen was to enrich the community of Lansing with a true representation of my African culture and heritage.”

For more information about the festival, visit capitalafrofest.com