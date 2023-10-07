LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking to enjoy a crisp fall night and the unveiling of some great outdoor public art, come out to downtown Lansing Saturday night for the premiere of a permanent projection-mapping light installation.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, spectators will stand in front of Tavern & Tap, 111 E. Michigan Avenue, and the dynamic light installation show will project on the historic Comerica building. “Make sure you arrive a little early so you don’t miss a thing!” a spokesperson said.

The installation, which will remain a permanent fixture in downtown Lansing after Saturday, is part of the City of Lansing Arts Impact Project.