JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Bucky Harris Park in downtown Jackson will be recognized later this morning for its anti-slavery activities and connections to the Underground Railroad with a new state of Michigan historical marker.

It will be revealed in a special ceremony at the park with a limited crowd due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

City officials will be on hand to answer questions and discuss background on the park`s history.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.