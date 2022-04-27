LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This entire week, the spotlight is on crime victim’s and how to better support them. It’s a part of National Crime Victims’ Right Week.

Tonight, it was an emotional evening inside a packed rotunda of the state Capitol.

Some of those in attendance included county prosecutors, state lawmakers and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Also in the crowd were families who lost their loved ones to crime.

Family after family took to the podium with tears in their eyes and sorrow in their voice.

Dolores Male lost her son to a drunk driver 2 years ago.

“We shouldn’t have that decision of what they’re gonna wear to their funeral… what cemetery you’re gonna have your child buried at,” said Male.

Male’s son, Nick Sada, was killed by a drunk river while on the job as a construction worker. Davyon Rose was also hit and killed in that same incident.

Rose’s mom, Diana Rosestitt, said they are asking for better protections on the highway and harsher penalties in the courtroom for those who are reckless in a construction zone.

“The sentencing guidelines they need to be changed. We want justice and we’re not gonna stop,” Rosestitt said.

The National Crime Victims’ Right Week continues with another event tomorrow. Hundreds are expected to gather at the Capitol demanding more support for crime victims.