LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been almost two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Today, pro-choice supporters gathered at the steps of the Capitol to demand change. One of the organizers of this event was Sarah Stier.

“On June 24, when the Supreme Court made its ruling, my partner and I, both felt like we needed to do something immediately,” Stier said.

She decided to book a flight to Washington D.C and she joined protestors outside of the supreme court building.

“It was just a really amazing experience,” Stier expressed.

And today she brought that experience to Lansing where dozens of people came to march, including her daughters.

“I think it’s really important to protest for your rights,” one of Sarah’s daughters, Kenley Stier said.

Kenley Stier is 9 years old and this is not the first time she stood on the front lines. She was front and center of a march held in Grand Rapids.

“I don’t really wanna grow up in, like, an environment that’s not, like, kind to people,” Kenley said.

For 9-year-old Kennedy Lippert, she said she was there to make her voice heard.



“I wanna change all the unfairness in the world. We should all be seen as equals,” Lippert said.



Although both Kenley and Kennedy have to wait a few years to cast their votes, they still said it is vital for people of every age to stand for what they believe in.



“We’re being told that we can’t get abortions and I think that’s wrong,” Kennedy said.



Organizers said today’s event was for everyone who is impacted by the Supreme Court’s decision and believe it’s a decision that will soon change if people use their right to vote.



“It impacts women, non-binary, you know, the trans community as well as men. This is something that really impacts everyone and I hope that voters show up in mass in November,” Stier said.