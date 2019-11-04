Dozens honor our nation’s veterans in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Veterans Day is right around the corner and in hopes of honoring those who have served, dozens of people came together in downtown Lansing today to learn about the history of our country’s military.

“If we learn the lessons of history, we won’t repeat the mistakes of history,” said Larry Griffin, the president of Friends of Michigan History.

It’s a time to pay tribute to our country’s veterans and remember the sacrifice they’ve made to keep our nation safe.

“All of us probably have had people who served this country in the military; I know I have,” said Griffin.

The organization put together a program today to educate the community about two important times for our country’s military.

“One is D-Day, which was June 6th, 1944, and we just celebrated the 75th anniversary of that this past summer,” said Griffin. “Secondly, we’re going to look at the Battle of the Bulge.”

Griffin says he hopes by sharing these stories, more people will begin to recognize how important it is to take just a second to say thank you.

“Freedom is not free and we need to honor the people who have put their lives in danger, and their families who’ve also suffered through these terrible times,” said Griffin.