Dozens kick off the holiday with lights and parades in Mid-Michigan

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Today was a winter wonderland for dozens of people at the festival of lights parade in Stockbridge and Charlotte.

Santa Clause made his way to Mid-Michigan today and he brought snow from the north pole with him. Stockbridge and Charlotte’s Christmas light parades were canceled last which got several people excited to grab their snow boots come out this year for a great time with their community.

“It feels pretty nice to be out here again and to have the community join together and everything,” said 14-year-old Wendy Cowan. She attends the holiday celebration every year.

“It is so cool to be back out here in the community with the kids and their parents it’s so much fun,” said Linda Inman, who oversees volunteers for the event.

Before thousands of lights filled the streets in Stockbridge families, friends and neighbors came downtown for a good time.



“It’s very magical, it gets everybody involved in the community, lots of lights, lots of fun,” Theresa Kightlinger, Vice President of Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce.



“What a beautiful day, just that little bit of snow coming down is perfect,” said Inman.

The Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce had several activities around town before the annual parade. Kids made their way to different “Elf stop.” Many wrote letters to Santa, decorated ornaments and cookies, some voted for their favorite gingerbread houses and many met the star of the night Old Saint Nick.



“Everybody’s back in the spirit,” said Susan Pidd, Treasurer for Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce.

Stockbridge wasn’t the only city celebrating the holidays tonight. Just less than an hour away in Charlotte, dozens lined up downtown to watch the parade and cheer for the Christmas tree lighting.



For many families, they were happy to be with their neighbors again.

“We’re really close with our community so it just feels good to be getting back to like some of that normalcy. Charlotte’s our town, so we’re glad to be involved in it,” said the Dorey Family. “Happy Holidays”