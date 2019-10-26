Dozens march to “Stop the Violence” in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Right now in Jackson, the mayor says that gun violence is a major problem.

The National Network reports that 71 people were killed by guns in 2016, that number jumping to 124 in 2017.

“The streets don’t love you and we learned that the hard way,” said Shanika Galloway.

Galloway’s brother was killed two years ago tomorrow at 32-years-old. Galloway also lost a cousin 2016 to violence in Jackson.

“It put a big impact on his kids, you know, they cry, they lash out, they hurt,” said Galloway. “We all need to come together as one community, no matter what color, size, shape, or anything like that.”

That’s exactly what the they’re doing.

In an effort to make people safer in Jackson, dozens of people came together for a “Stop the Violence” march today. They say its a small thing they can do that will make a big difference in the city.

“We are not going to continue to tolerate the violence that has been escalating in this community,” said Thomas Burke, the founder of Save Our Youth.

The Jackson-based organization works to help young people make the best of their lives.

“We don’t want to walk outside our doors and have to look over our shoulders wondering if somebody is going to come up on us,” said Burke.

Mayor Derek Dobies marched with the community today. He says the city council recently passed a “Cure Violence” program to stop people from getting hurt before it happens.

“I think it helps raise awareness and I think ultimately, the ultimate goal is to reduce the gun violence that we see in the city and help create a safer city for our kids to grow up and play in,” said Dobies.

Galloway says while speaking up is tough, the community’s support makes all the difference.

“It’s hard, but we getting through it with each other, so that’s all we really need to this day,” said Galloway.