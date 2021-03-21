Dozens of animals killed in barn fire, but Jackson woman hopes to rebuild

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Terri Blodgett’s backyard isn’t like most. It’s here where she’s dedicated her entire life to rescuing animals that nobody will take and giving them a second chance, a safe place to live and be loved.

“It gives me something to do,” says Blodgett. “I’m on disability and it gives me a reason to get up in the morning and it’s just a little piece of heaven and therapy for me.”

But this past February morning she woke up for a different reason. This time the news wasn’t good.

“My neighbor came banging on my door. He was getting up and he happened to see a flicker out here in the barn,” said Blodgett.

That flicker turned to flames, a fire that would take the lives of more than 20 animals.

“Oh I was bawling my eyes out. I was screaming at them trying to get them out of the barn. Just devastation,” said Blodgett.

Her family and neighbors knew how much this place meant to her and this community.

“These animals are more than just her animals she treated them like kids,” said her daughter-in-Law, Stephanie Travis.

“Everyone in the community and her neighbors just loved what she’s doing,” said neighbor, Lisa Krejcik.

So, they banded together and started a go fund me to raise money in hopes of rebuilding her barn.

“She wasn’t going to be able to do it on her own and obviously to replace a barn is not cheap, so I knew we needed to help,” said Travis.

So far, they’ve helped raise more than five thousand dollars, but they say they can’t do it alone. That’s why they’re calling on the community for help. Its help Terry says means everything to her.

“It feels amazing the people that are stepping up to help. All my neighbors all the way around me are wonderful and people that I don’t even know have donated,” said Blodgett.

For now, terry will continue taking care of the animals that are left while not letting this tragedy stop her from rescuing others and in the process giving her a reason to get up in the morning.

Here is a link to the GoFundMe page.https://www.gofundme.com/f/zq99u-barn-fire?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1p7aRSLBRxtkmjyjlBD-8CnWP7yS0lP6BA_dw4sGfd5CNkTZoLpKjXA5g