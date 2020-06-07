Dozens of cars cruise down Michigan Ave in honor of George Floyd

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– People in Mid-Michigan continue to fight for racial justice and after the death of George Floyd, many are finding different ways to make their voices heard.

“There was a night that I just couldn’t sleep and I just kind of thought what more could I do instead of just posting something on social media,” Paul Cain said.

Many have organized protests and marches, but Cain decided to turn his love of cars into a way to show support, so he called his friend, Evan Adelaja to help.

“We just thought about a way that we could just bring the community together and do something greater than ourselves and give people that don’t really know how to help a chance to help, a way to help,” Adelaja said.

The two created a Facebook event for a car cruise and food drive in memory of George Floyd and said it took off from there. Dozens of people filled the parking lot of Meridian Mall Sunday afternoon before cruising down Michigan Ave. towards the Capitol.

Dozens of people participate in a car cruise in downtown Lansing in memory of George Floyd

“It brings a lot of attention,” Adelaja said.

But more than just the attention, he said they wanted to give people a chance to show their support who may not otherwise know how to help.

“This is peaceful. I love cars. I love the guys that create a good environment for everybody no matter what color, race, whatever,” Deomar Coates said.

Coates said he believes the cruise will start a conversation but he hopes it starts the right converstation.

“Anybody can see some ‘oh these hoodlums with the loud cars’… no, we’re doing it for a reason. We want you guys to know all cultures can come together no matter car culture, music culture, whatever the culture may be, we all can come together and be as one, be united,” Coates said.

For those who want to find a way to help but aren’t sure how…

“Don’t hop on something just because everybody is doing it… fight in your own way,” Coates said.

Organizers add, follow your gut.

“If you have a dream or an idea, just go after it,” Cain said.