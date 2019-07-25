Dozens of people protest to “Shut down Line 5”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dozens of people protested this morning in downtown Lansing in hopes of saving the environment.
It’s an on-going debate that environmentalists don’t plan on letting up on: the Line 5 oil pipelines under the Straits of Mackinac.
Today marks nine years since the 1.2 million gallon Enbridge oil spill in Kalamazoo and now Michiganders are scared that this will happen again.
“I think that what you miss when you see oil spills in other areas is the very personal fear that happens, the realization of how unsafe these pipelines make you and your families and your health, that’s what it was like for me, it was terrifying,” said Shannon Sykes Nehring, an organizer with We the People Michigan.
6 News did go inside of Enbridge’s office after the protest for their side of the story and they denied to comment.
