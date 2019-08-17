Dozens of pets find new homes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The team at Capital Area Humane Society had one goal today: to cross off every name on their ‘adoptable pets’ list.

“Sometimes especially over the summer we get really full here,” adoption manager Melissa Kiwatkowski said. “We don’t have very many spaces left available for dogs or cats. So this is a nice event to kind of help us move these animals out, find new homes and make room for more animals to come in.”

Events like Clear the Shelters help ease the burden from kitten and puppy season in the spring. The reduced prices give some of the older pets a better shot at finding their homes. But even though people can walk away with some of the dogs and cats for a discount or even for free, it’s not exactly a free-for-all.

Even though they’re trying to get as many of those animals out of the shelter in one day as possible, it still takes some time to interview the families, because they still need to match every pet with the right home.

Some people did leave the shelter empty-handed, but a few lucky pets took their last victory lap to their new homes.

“It’s always so fun with these events because we really do find so many great homes for so many awesome animals,” adopter Sydney Kippen. “And sometimes that little bit of a reduced adoption fee can really help push people to find the animals that would be the good fit for their home.”

And even if some pets don’t make it out today, the team will keep working to make this happen.

More than 70,000 pets found their new homes around the country, bringing the grand total to 250,000 since it started in 2015.