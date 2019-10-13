Dozens participate in Greater Lansing CROP Hunger Walk

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you were driving this afternoon near Mount Hope Avenue and Boston Boulevard in Lansing and saw dozens of people outside, that’s because they were taking part in this year’s CROP Hunger Walk.

It’s an effort to fight back against hunger in the community.

“Hunger is a feeling that we all have at times, but I know that I have food to have to eat before I go to bed at night,” said walk participant Nancy Holderread. “I don’t have to go to bed hungry, and there are so many people that don’t have that option.”

Right here in Michigan, more than 1.3 million people struggle with hunger. According to Feeding America, 25 percent of them are children.

Holderread is among those working to lower that number.

“They go to bed at night wondering where their next meal is going to be, their tummy is growling, which would be an awful feeling, so I want to help prevent that, I want to put that aside for them,” said Holderread.

In hopes of raising money and awareness toward this issue, dozens of people participated in the Greater Lansing CROP Hunger Walk today at Grace United Methodist Church.

CROP stands for “Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty.”

Bob Barnhart is the main coordinator.

“Hunger is pervasive around the world and if we don’t do it, who is going to do it?,” said Barnhart.

“We’re walking for Paul,” said walk participant Linda Burcham. “He was a member of our church. He passed away a couple years ago and he was very influential in doing the CROP walk.”

Burcham says this cause sits very close to her heart.

“We’re helping lots of people by just giving a couple hours of our time today,” said Burcham.

Holderread has a message for those who might not be directly affected by hunger.

“Give what you can, we never know when it’s going to be our turn on the receiving end, so we need to give when we are able to,” said Holderread.

If you’re interested in joining the fight against hunger, click here.