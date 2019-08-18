Dozens without power after car crashes into utility pole

Shiawassee County, Mich (WLNS)– Dozens are without power after a car crashed into a utility pole in Owosso early this morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Vanderkarr and E Hibbar Roads.

The pole was knocked completely to the ground with electrical wires hanging over the road.

Consumers Energy was on scene when 6 News Crews arrived around 4:30 a.m. They estimate power will be restored to 45 customers by 1:30 this afternoon.

The condition of the driver is unknown, but police say crash is under investigation and alcohol was a factor in the collision.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

