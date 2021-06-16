Dr. Anderson victim: The largest conspiracy to cover up abuse ‘in the history of sports’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — “For the last year, I have been known as John Doe, EB 17 … that comes to an end this morning… my name is Richard Goldman.”

One by one.

“Board of regents, University of Michigan, say my name… I am not John Doe. I am Jon Vaughn.”

Victims spoke out against the University of Michigan saying it played a role in enabling Dr. Robert Anderson’s abuse of hundreds of students and athletes.

“We are victims of an institution that failed us for more than four decades,” said Tad Deluca, a wrestler at Michigan in the 1970’s. “An institution that continues to intentionally fail to accept accountability for its decade of failures and cover ups.”

The school hired a firm to investigate and found more than 800 instances of sexual misconduct. The investigation also found UofM did not take appropriate action. Some victims say, that’s not good enough.

“The board of regents must today authorize the University of Michigan to fully and completely cooperate with an independent investigation by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office now,” said former running back from 1988-1991 and Robert Anderson victim Jon Vaughn.

Just last week former football players and Matt Schembechler — the adopted son of Bo Schembechler — came out against the former Michigan coach saying he knew yet did nothing.

Since then, a group of former players began an online forum to support their former coach. And the Schembechler family released a statement saying “If Bo had known of inappropriate conduct, we are certain that he would have stopped it immediately, reported it and had Dr. Anderson removed from the University.”

Richard Goldman said after three years — Goldman said something in 1981, 1982 and 1983 — Schembechler finally went to then-Athletic Director Don Canham.

“I could hear Bo clearly and he was telling Canham quote ‘what in the hell are you doing, why hasn’t this man been fired, this is the third time this has happened, why have you done nothing’?” recalled Goldman.

A spokesman from the University sent 6 News the following statement after the press conference:

The University of Michigan is actively engaged in a confidential, court-guided mediation process with the survivors of Dr. Anderson’s abuse and we remain focused on that process.

The WilmerHale investigation team had full access to all available information; they decided what to review and what to consider. Their report made it clear that many survivors required confidentiality as a condition for speaking.

Still, the accounts from Wednesday, are jarring.

“I was ruthlessly, repeatedly and regularly raped by Anderson at least 45 times,” Vaughn said.

The School’s Board of Regents is set to meet Thursday and only if they agree, can they contact Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office to request an investigation.