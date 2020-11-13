Dr. Fauci weighs in on virus spread

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–Record breaking new numbers on the coronavirus are taking the covoid-19 crisis into uncharted territory.

Yesterday, the U.S. added more than 150-thousand daily cases for the first time. According to the covid tracking project, one in every 378 Americans tested positive for the virus in the past week.



Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke with CBS news about what’s driving these numbers, saying the baseline numbers never went down, and more people are spending time indoors.

He says the best things that can be done now to fight this disease are to wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid crowds, and stay socially distant.