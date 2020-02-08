Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson retires as Lansing’s Director of Human Relations and Community Services

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– According to the City of Lansing, Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson submitted a letter to Mayor Schor that she has retired from her position as the Director of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS), effective immediately.

Dr. Jackson Johnson worked for the City of Lansing for the last 15 years helping the homeless and needy throughout the Lansing community.

In January, the HRCS Director was placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation that showed a pattern of city funds being mismanaged and conflicts of interest not being disclosed.

“I have complete confidence in the staff at HRCS to continue to provide the important and necessary services to those in need in the City of Lansing,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said in a statement.

Former HRCS Director Willard Walker will serve as Acting Director for the HRCS Department until a new director is announced.