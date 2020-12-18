Dr. Joneigh Khaldun one of firsts to receive Covid-19 vaccine

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun receives her COVID-19 vaccine during an event at Henry Ford Hospital

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)– Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the state’s health and human services, was one of the firsts to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit today.

“I have been honored to continue working in the emergency department during this pandemic, taking care of patients with COVID and other health conditions. The toll this has taken on health care workers both physically and mentally sometimes seems insurmountable, but now there is hope,” said Khaldun.

Khaldun, who is also an emergency medicine physician at Henry Ford, received her vaccine along with other doctors, nurses and therapists from each of Henry Ford’s five hospitals. The vaccine, developed by Pfizer, was recently approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The arrival of this vaccine in Michigan is our way forward and signals that the end of this pandemic is near. I am getting this vaccine so I can continue to take care of patients in the emergency department, and so that I don’t spread it to other staff, patients, or have to stay out because I am ill. I commit to continuing to do whatever I can to fight this pandemic, on the front lines in the ER or supporting the state in my role as chief medical executive,” said Khaldun.

The Moderna vaccine is also expected to be approved for emergency use authorization tomorrow by the FDA.