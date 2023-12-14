LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is set to start Friday.

There will be increased law enforcement patrolling the roads from December 15th to January 1st coinciding with National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.

Last year in Michigan, there were more than 9,000 alcohol-involved crashes with 322 deaths. There were also more than 2,000 drug-related crashes causing 249 deaths.

Safety officials highly recommend these tips:

Never drink and drive.

Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if that person has been drinking.

If you’re hosting a gathering, make sure everyone has a sober ride home.

Call 911 if you see a drunk driver.

Always wear your seat belt.

Law enforcement officials say the goal of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving.