Drive-thru mobile food distribution for City of Lansing residents June 20

Food delivered to a family in need by the volunteers from Intellihelp.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Anyone in financial hardship who’s in need of food during the pandemic can attend a mobile drive-thru food distribution site in Lansing.

People eligible to register for the food drive include: families/individuals who have lost their jobs during the pandemic, senior citizens on fixed incomes and residents in the City of Lansing.

The site opens Saturday, June 20 at 9:00 a.m. and lasts until 11:00 a.m. or until the food has been distributed.

If you plan to attend, stay in your vehicle for registration and food distribution.

Food will be placed in your trunk/hatchback, so please make room for the food in advance.

You must present proof of residency in the state and bring either a government-issued ID or mail with your address.

There will not be in any restrooms available at the site.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus, please stay home and arrange to have someone else pick up food for you with your identification card and a note allowing them to pick the food up for you.