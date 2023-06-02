EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When you’re driving and you come across a fire truck blocking traffic to keep an accident scene safe, patience is the best policy.

A driver must not have felt like waiting when an East Lansing fire truck was in the road, and struck the truck while attempting to steer around it.

Though the truck received the damage, officials report that nobody was injured.

The East Lansing Fire Department shared the incident on its Facebook page, writing:

“Everyone has seen it, a big red truck with flashing lights blocking traffic at different intersections. We understand this can be frustrating, and possibly make you late to your destination. This is not our intent. The reason we use the truck to block traffic is not only to provide safety for the victims of the accident, but also safety for the firefighters, paramedics and police officers working on the scene.

This past week we had an incident where E-11 was positioned in the roadway and an impatient driver felt the need to go around striking the rig and causing damage. Luckily no one was hurt and the rig did it’s job protecting everyone on scene.

This is just a reminder to SLOW DOWN and be patient. Situations like these are easily avoidable.”