LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday night in Eaton Township.

According to MSP, troopers were dispatched at around 11:20 p.m. to Packard Highway near Hartel Road for a single-vehicle crash when a driver called 911 to report a body lying in the middle of the road.

After investigating, MSP says that a 40-year-old man from Eagle was driving a 2017 Buick Enclave eastbound on Packard Highway and lost control of his car.

The car ran off the road, crashed into the embankment, and flipped over.

The man was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

According to MSP, alcohol could have been a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the crash, contact the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.