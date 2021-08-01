Driver rear-ends MSP trooper during a traffic stop

COURTESY: @MSPWestMI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State Police posted on their Twitter on Sunday that an MSP trooper was rear-ended while conducting a traffic stop on southbound US-131.

During the traffic stop, the car that was being stopped, pulled left off the highway at the median wall. The trooper approached the vehicle to tell them to move to a safer location and then was rear-ended by a truck going southbound.

The crash pushed the patrol car into the originally stopped vehicle. The trooper sustained a minor leg injured and was checked out at a hospital for precautionary measures.

A secondary crash occurred as motorists drove into the original crash scene. Thankfully there were no injures during that crash.