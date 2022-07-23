SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An 18-year-old driver was rescued with the jaws of life in Shiawassee County Saturday.

The accident occurred Saturday morning on South Colby Road near East Lovejoy Road in rural Antrim Township.

The vehicle drove off the roadway and hit a large tree, leaving the driver trapped inside the vehicle. Speed does appear to be a factor in the crash.

Perry Fire Rescue freed the driver from the vehicle using the jaws of life. The 18-year-old driver was transported to Sparrow Hospital in critical condition.