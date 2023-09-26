LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The man who drove off with a Michigan State Police trooper hanging out of their car following a brief altercation during a traffic stop is now facing an attempted murder charge, police said.

The Michigan State Police Jackson Post said the driver is Tavion Beasley, a 21-year-old man from Detroit. Beasley was arraigned Monday in the 12th District Court in Jackson County and charged with assault with intent to commit murder.

Beasley was pulled over in Jackson by a state trooper Sunday for speeding. Police said when the trooper approached Beasley’s car, they noticed “criminal activity within the vehicle.”

While Beasley was at first cooperative when he stepped out of his car, he then attempted to get back in and drive off. Police said Beasley and the trooper became entangled during a physical struggle, which led to him driving off with the trooper’s body still hanging from the car by the driver’s side door.

Beasley’s car was eventually stopped and the trooper got free after hanging from the speeding vehicle for nearly a half mile. Beasley fled the scene but was later arrested after turning himself in at the Jackson County Jail.

The trooper was treated for injuries at a local hospital and released. Beasley is being held on bond at the Jackson County Jail.