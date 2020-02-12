Driver who swerved into Dewitt Township police car identified

LANSING (WLNS):

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name and mugshot of the driver who swerved into a Dewitt Township Police Officer’s car Jan. 15.

Randi Justice was charged with several counts Feb. 7 and arraigned with:

attempted murder

fleeing and eluding (second degree)

reckless driving causing serious impairment

malicious destruction of police property

two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

two counts of resisting and obstructing

On Jan. 15, a DeWitt Township Police officer went into surgery for injuries he received following a crash that occurred in the morning.

DeWitt Township Police Chief Gute told 6 News that his department was assisting Laingsburg Police in the pursuit of a van.

The van was heading west on Jason Road at Old U.S. 27 just before 11:00 a.m.

Stop sticks were laid out on the road and flattened the tires on the van.

Gute told 6 News that the driver of the van swerved into the path of the DeWitt Township Police vehicle, causing the crash. Police believe the driver intentionally crashed into the police vehicle.

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and the police vehicle began to burn.

The drivers were cut out of their vehicles and taken to a local hospital.

Gute tells 6 News the officer’s injuries are “serious but not life-threatening”.

For more details on the crash, please visit 6 News’ continuing coverage below.