Driver runs into county jail after accelerating instead of braking

Livingston County, Mich. — (WLNS):

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said a 76-year-old woman drove into the south side of the Livingston County Jail Sally port, according to WHMI.

THe woman had just purchased her vehicle and had pushed the accelerator instead of the brake as she was exiting the parking space. The woman had only minor injuries from the crash and refused to be treated at the scene.

The exterior part of the wall to the sally port was dented. The woman did not receive a ticket because she was on a public roadway at the time. Police did cite her as the fault driver though.

This story comes to us from our media partners at WHMI.