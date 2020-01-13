Drivers see jump at the pump as gas prices climb

Lansing gas prices have risen 14.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.60, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com.

Gas prices in Lansing are 15.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are 40.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is $2.38 while the most expensive is $2.74, a difference of 36.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.22 while the highest is $3.00, a difference of 78.0 cents per gallon.

“With Iran and the United States de-escalating rising tensions last week, oil prices plummeted back under $60 per barrel, a welcome sign for motorists who had believed gas prices were about to shoot up. For now, the reduced tensions may lead gas prices to again begin falling in most states over the next few weeks before seasonal factors then again push prices back up,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The cheapest price in the entire country is $0.65 while the most expensive is $4.99, a difference of $4.34.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today.

The national average is up 0.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 33.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.