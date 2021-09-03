Driving responsibly over Labor Day weekend: The dangers of drunk and drugged driving

MICH. (WLNS)- As we enter the 2021 Labor Day weekend officials expect millions to hit the road for holiday travel. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety is working to decrease impaired driving and is teaming up with Michigan State Police to bring awareness.

The campaign slogans for this are, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”, “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” and “Drive High, Get a DUI.” Officials say in 2020 the state of Michigan saw 9, 078 alcohol-involved crashes, with 326 involved fatalities.



In addition, a total of 453 people died in 422 alcohol and/or drug-involved traffic crashes in Michigan

in 2020. That the highest number of fatalities from alcohol and/or drug-involved crashes since 2017(470).

In 2020, there were 1,833 crashes in Michigan over the Labor Day weekend, including 15 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities. Of the 15 fatal crashes, 8 involved alcohol and/or drugs (53.3 percent).

Overall in 2020, nearly 42% of the fatalities on Michigan roadways involved drugs or alcohol and killed someone every 26 hours and 57 minutes, officials say that’s why there will be an increased police presence.



“We do have a number of people that are trained specifically for that. and when you are trained to understand those signs, they do stand out from the main motoring public,”Sgt. Pete Smith with Michigan State Police.

Officials say the average cost of a DUI is around $10,000, including fines, court costs, lost time at work, raised insurance rates, and attorney fees. The best advice for drivers is to have a sober driver or use a car service.





