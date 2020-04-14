Drop-shipping business misleads Michigan consumers about face masks

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office sent a cease and desist letter to a Wyoming business for price-gouging and misrepresenting the types of face masks it was attempting to sell to an employee of a Lansing-area hospital, among other violations of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act (MCPA).

Meanwhile, the number of price-gouging complaints reported to the Attorney General’s office as of 7 a.m. today was more than 3,500.

The letter was sent Monday to Seek Everest LLC after the Attorney General’s office received a complaint from an anesthesiologist at Sparrow Hospital. Even though the business entity in Wyoming, Seek Everest transacts business online, it does not state its true base of operations.

The business was attempting to sell the medical employee face masks advertised as having the N-95 designation, which is assigned by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC).

However, the masks are actually being imported from China and might not offer the same protections as the N-95 versions. The company also indicated the masks were approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are “medically sterile,” providing a false sense of security to the consumer.

The seller’s website interchangeably refers to the masks as N-95s and KN-95s, the latter of which are of particular concern due to the number of counterfeit face masks coming from China. The FDA has been reluctant to approve any masks coming from China and only just recently announced its willingness to consider such imports for approval.

The Attorney General’s letter also explains it appears Seek Everest is operating a drop-shipping business but is trying to make consumers believe it is a manufacturer of goods.

Drop-shippers create websites to collect payments from consumers and then order the product from another company to have it shipped to the consumer. Often, this is done at a substantial mark-up, which means the consumer is also being price-gouged. The Attorney General’s office has issued a consumer alert on ways people can protect themselves from drop-shipping scams.

Consumers can file a complaint online or by calling the tip line at 877-765-8388. Hours of operation are between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.