Drug company developing a vaccine for COVID-19 variants

LONDON, UK (WLNS) – The British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline announced today that it is working on new vaccines to target emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

GSK says it will invest about $181 million to support research by the German drug company CureVac. That company is developing new mRNA vaccines to target the new variants of the virus.

“The increase in emerging variants with the potential to reduce the efficacy of first-generation COVID-19 vaccines requires acceleration of efforts to develop vaccines against new variants to keep one step ahead of the pandemic,” the two companies said in the announcement.

This comes as new virus variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil spread around the world. Health officials are concerned that the COVID-19 vaccines approved so far might not be as effective against them. Scientists are keeping a close eye on those variants to quickly identify any major areas of concern.

The new vaccine being developed targets the South African variant because of a mutation in its “spike protein,” which is targeted by the current vaccines. That may reduce the protection they offer.