LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Jackson men are in jail today after they allegedly shot at a Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) detective Tuesday.

Michigan State Police say the incident occurred while the detective was conducting an investigation in the 200 block 2nd Street in Jackson. Detectives from JNET were able to identify two suspects and took them into custody without incident. The detective was unharmed in the incident.

The incident is under investigation by Michigan State Police (MSP) First District Special Investigation Section. Once the investigation is complete, it will be handed off to the Jackson County Prosecutors Office for review.

Detectives from JNET were assisted in the initial response and preliminary investigation by the Jackson Police Department, the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, the MSP Jackson Post and the MSP Canine Unit.