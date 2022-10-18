LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the last five years, Katlin Powell has been helping people start their drug addiction recovery journey. But before she could help others, she said she faced many of the same challenges.

“I was homeless when I was on drugs. I was with a bad man. Now, I have an amazing husband. I have a beautiful baby. We have a family. We have the house. We have a steady income. We can buy groceries. Like it’s just crazy,” said Powell.

Powell said her story begins in Las Vegas. At 15, she used alcohol and marijuana. At 19, Powell said she dropped out of college in Arizona and went back home, where her addiction got worse, including using harder drugs like meth.

After two stays in rehab, she said her family in Jackson, helped her start a whole new chapter.

Now eight years sober, she said it’s hard to imagine what her life used to look like – but she’s not alone in her story.

As the opioid crisis has claimed many lives. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said opioid addiction can affect anyone.

“People who are dying from fentanyl are not just people are have been on a years-long path of addiction, with warning signs for friends and family. They also include the high school teenager who shows up at a party,” said Totten.

In fact, federal officials in Grand Rapids say between May and September more than four million fentanyl dosages were found between Michigan and Ohio.

Powell said addiction can start off as getting prescribed certain medications but looking for cheaper options can put people at risk, fake medications are often times mixed with fentanyl leading to stronger highs.

“The dealer can make as much money as possible, they’re going to try and do that. They don’t care about the clientele,” Powell said.

She said while the threat is real, so are the opportunities to get help.

“It’s okay, you know it’s a whole new life you’re trying to learn how to live. Everything is going to be different, but everything is going to be better. You know?” said Powell.

Later this week, Powell will officially hit her eight-year milestone of sobriety.

If you or a loved one is in need of help, the number below can connect you with Families Against Narcotics a nonprofit working to connect people with addiction resources.

(517) 898-3236.