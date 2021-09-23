Drug-related deaths up more than 7 percent, Sparrow report finds

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Congress has voted to temporarily extend a sweeping tool that has helped federal agents crack down on drugs chemically similar to fentanyl. The Senate on Thursday, April 29, 2021, approved legislation extending until October an order that allows the federal government to classify so-called fentanyl analogues as Schedule I controlled substances. The drugs are generally foreign-made with a very close chemical makeup to the dangerous opioid. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A report from Sparrow hospital’s medical examiner shows that drug-related deaths have increased for the second quarter of 2021.

Deaths covered in the report resulted from both natural disease and drug intoxication.

Deaths involving violence, or deaths that may have been caused or contributed to by intoxication, like an injury from a motor vehicle crash in which the at-fault driver was intoxicated, were not included in the statistics.

Additionally, deaths related to the effects of chronic drug use like alcoholic liver disease or heart disease which may have been contributed to by repeated cocaine use were not included in the report if not combined with acute toxicity, or exposure to drugs over a short period of time was not included in the data.

The highlights of the report taken across five counties (Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella and Shiawassee) show that:

Total drug-related deaths increased by 7.1% , or 4 more

by , or Opioid-related deaths decreased by 3.8%, or 2 less

by or Fentanyl-related deaths decreased by 4.4%, or 2 less

The graph provided by the Sparrow Medical Examiner shows drug class occurrences in drug-related deaths.

The majority of the drug deaths reported tended to involve more than one substance.

Oftentimes, a person has even more substances present in their body at the time of death or overdose incident than just the substances listed as having caused or contributed to the death. There may be substances present that is not included in the cause of death statement.

According to the report, after an autopsy and review of records, including a toxicology report, the medical examiner assigned to the case determines which of the substances present played a role in the death.

The second quarter drug deaths total has hit a new high in the past three years.