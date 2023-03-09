LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The FDA is now warning people about a shortage of a popular asthma medication Albuterol after a major factory recently closed, leaving only one manufacturer operational.

Adderall, which is used to treat ADHD is also in short supply, leaving people scrambling and struggling.



Emmie Wheat is juggling caring for her two youngest sons while she works from home in Huntsville, Alabama. She’s also struggling to find Adderall.

“My brain feels like a jumbled mess of an inability to prioritize what I need to do. It’s like a to-do list with no number on it,” said Wheat.

She, her husband and their teenage son Leo all take Adderall to treat their ADHD.

The FDA announced a shortage of active ingredients in the drug Adderall and its generic form last October. The agency told CBS news “It is working closely with manufacturers and others in the supply chain to mitigate and prevent or reduce the impact.”

“There’s an increased demand for these stimulant medications that happened during the COVID pandemic It also became easier to get prescription medications because of the introduction of telemedicine and telepsychiatry,” said Meridian Health Doctor Stacy Doumas.

Prescriptions for Adderall have risen by almost 35% in the last five years. More than 40 million people received monthly prescriptions in 2022.

Families like the Wheats are rationing their supply.

“Everyone wants to take their medication how it’s directed but we’re being put into a position where it’s very difficult to do that so what do we do?” said Wheat.

With the drug shortage expected to last until at least April, experts advise patients consult with their providers on alternative treatments.