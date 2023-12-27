LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are voicing concern about alleged drug use and maintenance issues at a Lansing apartment building.

Michael Robbins lives in the buildings located on Walton Dr. He says he sees used syringes all the time from the drug use at the property.

“It’s like c’mon, enough is enough,” Robbins says. “We have to live here.”

One of the used needles at a local apartment building. (WLNS)

And he says the drug issues are prevalent and visible.

“See? Needles right there still,” he tells 6 News as he points out the used syringes. “And I sent [the landlord] a text message and pictures two days ago.”

He says he has also seen some of his neighbors die from overdoses while living the complex.

Walton Dr. Apartment building. (WLNS)

The drug use is not the only concern, he says.

“When I moved in [the landlord] swore the place was clean. I went up there. It was filthy,” he says. “I had purple walls. I had blue ceilings. I had spit on the walls. I had to clean up. So, I put maybe 1500 bucks into this place. I even went over and beyond into the hallway and fixing that up.”

And repairs are definitely needed at the apartment building, says Robbins. His 71-year-old neighbor, who relies on oxygen, asked the landlord for a stair rail more than two months ago.

“71-years-old. On oxygen, as you can see. And for the man to deny him his right to have some kind of help and assistance getting up and down the stairs, I mean come on,” Robbins says.

Bruce Kruger, who owns the property on Walton Dr. as well as other rental properties, says the new handrail will be installed soon.

“That’s gonna be in by the end of this week, okay?” Kruger says.

Kruger says he is the process of evicting Robbins. He says it’s because Robbins hasn’t paid rent. Robbins says he thinks the eviction is retaliation for complaining to the city.

“I’ve been calling the city. I’ve been calling the police,” Robbins says. “Now, he’s got me in court evicting me. Saying I owe him money. I’ve got every damn receipt that I’ve paid this man. I don’t owe him.”

Kruger says a recent city inspection identified issues with the complex and he has until the middle of January to get it all done. While he completes those repairs, his rental certification remains on hold.

He owns other rental properties in Lansing and those certifications are also on hold – except for one property.

He says he is aware of the ongoing drug problems in the Walton Dr. property and is working to remedy it. He points out that evictions take time.