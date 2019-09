ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) – The man responsible for killing 36-year-old Dana LaHaie and her 3-year-old son Reed was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison today.

55-year-old Thomas Hahn is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury, and operating a vehicle with no license.

He received the maximum sentence.

6 News reporter Dana Whyte will have the full story tonight on 6 News at 6.