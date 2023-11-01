LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says he was getting ready for a patrol Halloween night when he found and arrested a drunk driver who had “abandoned” two children at a nearby apartment, his department said Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified 38-year-old man was seen driving recklessly with two children in a car near M-52 and Holt Rd. around 5 p.m. before pulling into an apartment complex and leaving his children.

A deputy was able to ensure the children were safe and they have since been turned over to their mother. The Sheriff’s Office said the driver then got on to I-96 from M-52.

This is when Sheriff Wriggelsworth got involved, according to his department, and pulled the driver over.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man is from Wayne County and had three prior arrests for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

This case has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office for possible criminal charges. The Sheriff’s Office also contacted Child Protective Services.