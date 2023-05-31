TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WLNS) – If you have a DUI charge you want expunged, you should probably not drive to the police station while drunk.

According to the Michigan State Police, a 54-year-old Traverse City man drove to the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post and requested his fingerprints be removed from an OWI charge from 14 years ago.

Troopers smelled alcohol on his breath and arrested him on another OWI charge.

“There is an excellent chance you will be arrested if you drive to a Michigan State Police Post while intoxicated,” Public Information Officer Lt. Carroll said on social media.