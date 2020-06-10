DTE Energy, Consumers Energy report combined 289,000-plus power outages in state

Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are reporting a combined total of more than 289,000 power outages across the state.

Consumers Energy is reporting 2,568 current outages affecting 173,163 customers across South, SouthWestern and Central Michigan.

You can check your area for outages on Consumers Energy outage map here: https://www.consumersenergy.com/outages/check-outage

DTE Energy is reporting 116,000-plus people are without power in the Eastern part of the state including parts of Washtenaw, Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties.

The energy company reports 467 crews are in the field working to resolve the power outages.

You can view the outage map here: https://outage.dteenergy.com/map