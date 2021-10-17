DTE Energy utility worker dies after electrocution

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS)– A DTE Energy utility worker has died after being electrocuted. According to Michigan State Police, the worker was working on wires in the ground in Brighton Township around 10:30 Sunday morning.

MSP says the worker was a 41-year-old from South Lyon.

DTE Energy confirmed with 6 News that it was one of their workers.

We are deeply saddened to confirm that we have lost a member of the DTE family today. A field employee was working to restore power to customers in Brighton when he came into contact with an energized cable and sustained fatal injuries. He, along with thousands of DTE employees, held a commitment to caring for our customers and communities, and we view him as a hero. We are reaching out to his family, and we ask for consideration and privacy at this time of profound sadness and grieving. We are sending our full love and support to his loved ones, and all those whose lives he touched. DTE Energy

