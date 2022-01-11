DTE to donate $5 million to low income Michiganders for heat assistance

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – DTE Energy announced on Tuesday that it will be donating $5 million to help low income Michiganders stay warm during the winter.

DTE donated $2.25 million to the United Way of Southeastern Michigan; $1 million to the Salvation Army; $1 million to True North; and $750,000 to The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW).

Many Michigan families are still facing financial hardships and may be challenged to keep their homes warm this winter. This donation will help Michiganders who are struggling to access the help they need to pay their heating bills and, if they are eligible, enroll in payment programs that will provide more financial assistance.” Jerry Norcia, chief executive officer and president

DTE has donated more than $50 million since 2016.

DTE’s longstanding partnership with THAW helps stabilize and empower Michigan families, particularly during the winter months. What’s important to recognize about this donation is not only the ability for THAW to help even more families with their urgent energy needs, but to also help them access programs that can prevent these crises in the future.” Saunteel Jenkins, chief executive officer of The Heat and Warmth Fund

DTE was also recently recognized by the White House as an example for other energy companies to follow.

More than 36,000 Michiganders are enrolled in DTE’s affordable payment plan.

DTE even greater need in heating assistance this year.

All four agencies will be conducting open enrollments to LSP for eligible customers seeking energy assistance. Visit dteenergy.com/lsp or call THAW, the Salvation Army, United Way for Southeastern Michigan and True North for additional program information or to enroll in the program.

You can reach the four agencies by calling the numbers listed below: