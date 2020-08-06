DTMB releases Michigan’s long-term job outlook

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) published a Michigan’s Hot 50 list of the top high-demand, high-wage careers through 2028 that show a mix of projected long-term job growth, projected annual job openings, and median wages.

The DTMB presented the latest long-term statewide employment projections to a virtual audience of state policymakers and education and workforce development professionals at the Michigan Occupational Outlook Conference.

For all of the listed areas in Michigan, total non-farm employment increased in June from the previous month.

But when comparing June 2020 to one year ago, employment is down by an average of 12.4%.

“The data compiled in these lists are invaluable to students and job seekers alike as they make decisions about their futures,” said Jason Palmer, director of DTMB’s Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “It is our goal to provide our education and workforce development partners with accurate, relevant, timely, and transparent information to help them advise their constituents.”

The career information includes title, projected annual openings, hourly wage range, job growth information, and the education or training level needed. The “Michigan’s Career Outlook” brochure features the highest demand jobs based on education level and features the top jobs in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers.

The third annual Michigan Occupational Outlook Conference brought together representatives from education, state government, the legislature, and workforce development to learn about the information available to them and how it is developed.

More statistical information about Michigan’s economy, labor force, population and more is available at Michigan.gov/LMI or through the MiEconomy app available for iOS and Android.