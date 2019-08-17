Dunk-a-Cop tank? We’re there.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– From Michigan State Police helicopters to even a mobile forensic science lab, the community got the chance to hang out with Michigan State Police.

“It’s just a way for us to invite the public in, and a way for the department to showcase some of the specialty teams, that we have in the department,” said Trooper Travis Fletcher.

Trooper Fletcher added that it’s events like these that really bond the police with the community.

“A lot of times people focus on the fact that all we do is law-enforcement, and writing tickets, and in enforcing laws on that side of things, there’s so much more when it comes to the services that we provide to the state of Michigan,” said Trooper Fletcher.

There was even a Dunk-a-Cop tank, which 6 News had to take advantage of.