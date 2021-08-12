Durand Waste-water treatment plant overflows, Shiawassee officials advising no contact with Shiawassee River

DURAND, Mich. (WLNS) – The Shiawassee County Health Department is advising residents to avoid any contact with the Shiawassee River after a Sanitary Sewer Overflow at the wastewater treatment plant in Durand.

The overflow began with partially treated wastewater at 6:58 a.m. this morning. Around 64,000 gallons were discharged.

The overflow was caused by heavy rains that occurred overnight.

As a result, officials are warning residents to not come in any physical contact with the Shiawassee River as it contains waste.

