Dwight Rich School of the Arts bans use of cell phones during all school hours

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dwight Rich School of the Arts in Lansing announced on Friday that it will ban all cell phone usage during all school hours, including lunch and breaks.

The new rule will also ban all other electronic devices such as headphones, iPods, tablets, game devices and smartwatches.

The move comes after a Dwight Rich teacher was caught on camera fighting with a student, although the district did not cite the fight as a reason for the ban.

Students may only have their devices in their backpack, locker, with their homeroom teacher or in the office.

Students will not be allowed to use their phones at all from 8:55 a.m. to 3:55 p.m., including lunch and break hours.

The full letter can be found below.