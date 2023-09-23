LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A longtime fixture on the Grand River Ave. stretch between MSU campus and East Lansing is shuttering next month.

Moosejaw, 555 E. Grand River Ave., has been on the strip for 28 years. Sarah Cassella, a senior manager of corporate communications for Dick’s Sporting Goods, the parent company, confirms the location will close in early February 2024.

Cassella released a statement on the closure, which will hit locations of Moosejaw and Public Lands across the country:

“After careful review of our outdoor specialty business, we have decided to form one team that will support the operations of Public Lands and Moosejaw. The team will be based at Public Lands’ headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA. “This move supports our business optimization efforts and will allow us to operate more efficiently, quickly leverage best practices across our outdoor business and drive our long-term success. We look forward to continuing to provide outdoor enthusiasts great gear and service on Moosejaw.com, PublicLands.com and at Moosejaw and Public Lands retail locations.” Sarah Cassella, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Dick’s Sporting Goods

The East Lansing location will celebrate 29 years on Grand Ave. on Oct. 13.