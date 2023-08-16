LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Amid complaints of soaring childcare costs in Michigan and nationwide, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that the state is investing in increased pay for people who want to become early childhood educators.
Whitmer announced 12 recipients of Early Care and Education (ECE) Registered Apprenticeships from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation’s (ECIC) Child Care Innovation Fund. The 12 recipients, in turn, are expected to finance, educate and increase compensation for people in Michigan who want to go into the field.
“Today’s investments in apprenticeships will create more paths for Michiganders to become skilled, qualified early education professionals and help us meet our statewide goal of opening or expanding 1,000 childcare programs by the end of 2024,” said Whitmer.
The recipients of the ECE Registered Apprenticeships are as follows:
- Capital Area Michigan Works! – $120,000
- Child Care Network – $230,000
- Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works! – $120,000
- GST Michigan Works! – $229,000
- Macomb St. Clair Michigan Works!
- Michigan Works! Region 7B – $230,000
- Michigan Works! Northwest Consortium – $120,000
- Michigan Works! West Central – $230,000
- Networks Northeast – $230,000
- Oakland County Michigan Works! – $120,000
- West Michigan Works! – $120,000
- Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! – $230,000