LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Amid complaints of soaring childcare costs in Michigan and nationwide, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that the state is investing in increased pay for people who want to become early childhood educators.

Whitmer announced 12 recipients of Early Care and Education (ECE) Registered Apprenticeships from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation’s (ECIC) Child Care Innovation Fund. The 12 recipients, in turn, are expected to finance, educate and increase compensation for people in Michigan who want to go into the field.

“Today’s investments in apprenticeships will create more paths for Michiganders to become skilled, qualified early education professionals and help us meet our statewide goal of opening or expanding 1,000 childcare programs by the end of 2024,” said Whitmer.

The recipients of the ECE Registered Apprenticeships are as follows: