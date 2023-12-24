Two women, from Jackson and Dimondale, died as the result of a car crash early Sunday morning in Jackson County, Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said in a news release Sunday.

Jadelynn Hammett, 22, from Jackson and Grace Kemner, 21, of Dimondale, both died after a reported head-on collision involving two cars. The crash happened on spring Arbor Road-M60, just east of Reynolds Road, the office of the Sheriff reported.

When they arrived, deputies found the first of the two cars with severe front-end damage. Hammett was the driver, and a 25-year-old Jackson man was the passenger. Rescue personnel extracted the two people and conducted lifesaving efforts, according to the sheriff’s department.

Kemner, of Dimondale, was the driver and the only person in the second car, which also have severe front-end damage. Despite lifesaving efforts, Kemner died of her injuries on the scene of the accident.

Hammett and the passenger of the first car were both transported by Jackson County Ambulance to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Hammett died from her injuries at the hospital. The passenger of the car had significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, “It appears one of the vehicles crossed the center line and struck the other head-on. Speed, alcohol and dense fog appear to have been contributing factors is the crash.”

The crash is under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

If you want further information, the agency asks you to call Sheriff Schuette at 517-768-7921.