EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dozens of first responders are fighting a fire that started around 6:00am at a business complex in East Lansing on the 3600 block of Forest Road near Collins Road.

Our 6 News crew on scene says about 30 firefighters from East Lansing and Meridian Township are on the scene.

We’re working to get information regarding what may have caused it and if anyone was injured.

Stay with 6 News for the latest developments on this.